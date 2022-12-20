Man wanted on province-wide warrant for Middle Sackville incident

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged for uttering threats in October, 2022, in Middle Sackville.

Ashton Thomas MacNeil, 33, of Cole Harbour, is charged with, Uttering Threats and Intimidation of a Justice System Participant.

He is described as 6-foot, 160 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

MacNeil is known to drive a white 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 bearing the Nova Scotia license plate GNY412.

Police have made several attempts to locate MacNeil, however are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who sees MacNeil is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File: 22-129860