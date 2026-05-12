Mayor Fillmore moves to reduce costs and cut red tape for small businesses

HRM Mayor Andy Fillmore. (Submitted photo/FB)

HALIFAX: Mayor Andy Fillmore introduced two motions at Regional Council today aimed at reducing costs, cutting red tape, and making it easier for small businesses to operate across the region.

“Small businesses are under real pressure right now – and City Hall needs to do our part to lower costs, cut red tape, and make it easier to operate.” said Mayor Fillmore.

“While broader economic challenges remain, we have a responsibility to look at where we can ease the burden and remove barriers in our own systems.”

The motions direct the Chief Administrative Officer to prepare staff reports with options in two key areas:

Establishing a red tape feedback portal or engagement tool to allow businesses to identify barriers directly; and

Reviewing sidewalk patio permit fees, including options to reduce or eliminate those fees through the 2027/28 budget process.

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Both motions were unanimously approved by Regional Council.

“These are practical, focused steps,” added Mayor Fillmore.

“If we want our local economy to be strong and resilient, we need to be working as a partner – not a barrier – for the people creating jobs and bringing life to our communities.”

Together, these measures are part of Mayor Fillmore’s broader focus on ensuring municipal systems work effectively – reducing barriers, streamlining processes, and making it easier to deliver the housing, infrastructure, and economic growth our region needs.

“We have a real opportunity to prepare for what comes next. The next phase of growth will demand strong systems and better coordination – and that starts with making it easier to do business, removing barriers, and being ready to deliver,” concluded Mayor Fillmore.

Additional Quotes:

“Restaurants, cafés, and bars are the heart of our communities – and they are under significant pressure. These businesses continually feel the impact of rising costs, unnecessary red tape, and infrastructure challenges.

“The Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia is supportive of Mayor Fillmore’s proposed measures to ease burdens and reduce costs for businesses when they need it the most.” -Natasha Chestnut, Executive Director, Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia

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“Patios help bring energy and vibrancy to our downtowns. Eliminating or reducing patio fees will support our downtown bars, restaurants, and cafés as they continue to face rising operating costs.

“Now is the time to review red tape and remove unnecessary barriers that make it harder for small businesses to operate and grow.” -Tim Rissesco, Chief Executive Officer, Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission

“Owning a business in rural HRM has a different set of challenges than in central, and there is a lack of understanding in the general area where planning and development happens in rural HRM.

“A feedback portal would be a good start to raise awareness of these challenges and to ensure accountability as sometimes feedback falls on deaf ears.” -Meryl Atkinson, Director, Sheet Harbour Chamber of Commerce; Owner & Operator, The Henley House Pub & Restaurant