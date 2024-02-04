Mother Nature spoils Dragons momentum at Red Cup

COXHEATH: The Lockview High Dragons boys hockey team were on a roll at the Red Cup, before Mother Nature decided to play a part.

The Dragons were 2-1 in play and heading to a semi-final game when organizers were forced to cancel the remaining games due to the Nor’easter that was expected to dump upwards of 100 cm of snow on Cape Breton.

Two teams, Central Kings, and North Nova, justifiably withdrew as weather worsened in mainland N.S.

Against Riverview, the Dragons lost in a nail biter 2-1 to host Riverview.

Jake MacAulay, from Colin Peryer, had the lone Lockview goal that tied the game 1-1 early in the second period.

Riverview scored a late second period goal on the power-play and it was a scoreless third period.

Will Roach was between the pipes for the Dragons.

Nate Powell, LHS no 16, sprays some ice towards a Riverview player. 9Submitted photo)

In the team’s opener, LHS blanked Central Kings 5-0, led by a two- goal effort by Colin Peryer.

Nate Powell; Gabe Henry; and Jake MacAulay had single markers.

Assists went to Rowan Jenkins; Ryan Millett; Preston Sullivan; Colin Peryer; Ben Fraser; Jake MacAulay; Olivier Truax; and Andrew Sinclair.

Michael Penny stopped all 15 shots he faced.

Lockview fired 22 pucks at the Central Kings goalie.

In the final round robin game, it was an explosive third period as all six goals in the game were scored in the final stanza.

Lockview came away with the 4-2 win over Sydney Academy after scoring four straight goals.

Colin Peryer had two goals, while singles went to Ben Fraser and Ryan Millett. Fraser’s goal was the eventual game winner.

Assists went to Preston Sullivan; Nate Powell; Jake MacAulay; Jaxon Bell; Colin Peryer; Ben Fraser; and Gabe Woolaver.

Michael Penny earned the goaltending win stopping 15 of 17 shots. Lockview fired 25 pucks on the Sydney Academy goalie.