Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in two-vehicle collision

MILFORD: A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Oct. 26 in Milford, police said.

East Hants RCMP, along with Milford fire, responded to the MVC between a car and motorcycle on Hwy 2 in Milford, said Const. Preston Burns with East Hants RCMP.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a car was turning left out of the Foodland grocery store and failed to yield to an oncoming motorcycle,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said the motorcycle rider attempted to avoid a collision.

He did this by laying the bike down but wasn’t able to in time.

“The rider was transported via EHS to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.