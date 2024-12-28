BEDFORD: Aidan Mouland had a memorable game he won’t soon forget.

Mouland stood on his head as he helped preserve a 3-2 win for his East Hants Black Penguins U-18 C team at the Noah Llewellyn Memorial Tournament.

The win was against the Bedford Coyotes, part of the hosting association.

The tournament was taking place Dec. 27 to Dec. 29 at the Greenfoot Energy Centre in Bedford/Hammonds Plains.

At about the halfway point in the game, shortly after Bedford tied the score 1-1, Mouland came on in net. He was stellar from that point on as his Pens got out to a 2-1 then 3-1 lead.

The only blemish for Mouland was a power play goal he surrendered late in the third period.

However, he more than made up for it with several big saves, none more so then when the net was wide open, and the Coyotes player was licking his chops as he raced to get the loose puck and get it towards the open net to tie the game.

But hold on.

Mouland dove to the left and somehow whacked the puck away from the net and a teammate cleared it, and then the team kept Bedford at bay to secure the victory. If there was video it would most certainly have been the Highlight of the Night.

Aidan Mouland, the Pens Player of the Game. (Healey photo)

Connell MacKinnon opened the scoring for the Pens, firing one behind the Bedford goalie at 4:29 of the first.

The Coyotes tied it when Riley MacKinnon scored in the middle frame.

Carter Green used the man advantage to put East Hants ahead 2-1, and Tanner Wood scored what turned out to be the game winner with under six minutes to play.

Assists went to Symphony Hamilton, Finn Jones, Gage Leightizer, and Brady Peters.

Jaiden Fazio started the game between the pipes for the Pens.

East Hants would later beat Bedford Raiders 2-1 to improve to a perfect 2-0 in the tournament.

An East Hants Penguin tries to escape the clutches of a Bedford Coyote. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The Pens celebrate a the games first goal. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)