Mount Uniacke man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

MOUNT UNIACKE: A 46-year-old Mount Uniacke man is being sought by Halifax District RCMP on a province-wide arrest warrant for charges stemming from a theft that occurred in Lower Sackville on July 25.

Anthony Clyde Pearson, 46, of Mount Uniacke is charged with:

Theft Under $5000;

Fail to Comply with Undertaking x 2;

Pearson is described as 5-foot-7, 220 pounds with gray hair.

Police have made several attempts to locate Anthony Clyde Pearson, however are requesting assistance from the public.

Pearson is believed to be driving a white 2003 GMC Sierra with Nova Scotia licence plate GVM289.

Anyone who sees Pearson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.



File # 21-4002215