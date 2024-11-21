Mumford sisters power Lady Tigers to hoops home opener victory

MILFORD: It was the Mumford sister show on home opener night for the Hants East Rural High (HERH) Lady Tigers basketball team.
The Tigers hosted the Northumberland Nighthawks in the first game at home for the 2024-2025 girls basketball campaign.
Hants East got out to a blazing start after some jitters, en route to putting up a big victory by the score of 83-36.
Leading the offensive attack was senior Victoria Mumford with 22 points, while younger sister Aleigh, a Grade 9 student, contributed 19 points.
Sierra Foley added 13 points in the win.
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: