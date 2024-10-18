WALTON: A 19-year-old Upper Kennetcook man has died following a single-vehicle collision into a home in Walton on Thursday afternoon, East Hants RCMP said.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with N.S. RCMP, said police are investigating the incident that took place Oct. 17 at approximately 12:12 p.m.

Police, local volunteer fire departments from Walton, Summerville, and Noel, and EHs and Lifeflight responded to the scene.

“There was a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a residence along Hwy. 215,” said Cpl. Tremblay said.

Cpl. Tremblay said that RCMP officers learned that a Toyota Camry had veered off the roadway, rolled, and came to rest against the house.

The driver and sole occupant of the Camry, a 19-year-old man from Upper Kennetcook, was located deceased at the scene.

He has been identified on social media by friends as Kaden Horton.

Friends are remembering him as a four wheeler enthusiast, someone they could talk to and a great guy.

“This is still to this day the best biking trip I ever went on, I bet you can wheelie that big red a lot better up in the air. Rest in peace bud fly high,” said one memory posted on Facebook with a photo.

Another comment said:

“To the kid that loved his siblings with every bit of a human he was. I’ll never forget you and all the memories I have of you. I’ll miss you until we meet again.

“Until then tho Give heaven some hell.”

Others simply said “RIP Bud.” with a broken heart emoji next to it.

Another comment said they won’t forget him and his friendship.

Nobody at the residence was physically injured, police said.

Hants North Rural High had a regional soccer tournament scheduled for this weekend, but due to the tragedy it has been postponed and will now be one day event on Monday. All other athletics practices had also been cancelled.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Hwy. 215 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

East Hants RCMP and N.S. RCMP sent their thoughts to the victim’s loved ones at this difficult time.

File #: 2024-1533860