N.S. announces expansion of Satellite program, ensuring Internet for all

HALIFAX: The Satellite Internet Service Rebate program is expanding once again to help more Nova Scotians get access to internet service faster.

Beginning Nov. 30, the program will accept applications from any resident or business owner who currently does not have access to wired or wireless internet service.

“Our government is committed to extending internet access to every household and business in Nova Scotia,” said Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek.

“This program expansion will bridge the gap for those currently without high-speed internet and allow them to gain access sooner as we work to achieve internet for everyone.”

The rebate covers the one-time costs for eligible homes and businesses to set up satellite internet, including hardware, shipping, installation and tax, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Previously, the rebate program only applied to homes or businesses where there was no other planned internet service solution or where access to high-speed internet was not expected until 2024 or later.

Nova Scotians interested in the rebate should confirm they are eligible before purchasing satellite equipment. They can do so by visiting https://internet.developns.ca/satellite and entering their home or business address.

Once people confirm eligibility and purchase the satellite equipment and service, they can submit applications electronically or by mail.

Qualified satellite service providers for the program must meet or exceed the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Committee minimum speed targets of 50 Mbps download / 10 Mbps upload. Currently, only Starlink has indicated it can meet or exceed these speeds, but if other satellite providers can meet these speeds, they may also be included in the program.



Quick Facts:

— the Satellite Internet Service Rebate program, led by Develop Nova Scotia, was announced on July 29 and expanded on August 11

— the program is funded through the Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust, following a government investment of $8.5 million in 2021-22

— projects previously announced through the Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative continue to advance

— effective Thursday, December 1, legislation passed this fall will bring together Develop Nova Scotia and Nova Scotia Lands to form Build Nova Scotia, which will maintain responsibility for the high-speed internet project



Additional Resources:

More information about the Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative is available at: https://internet.developns.ca/