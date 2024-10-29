From a release

HALIFAX: As more and more families struggle to put food on the table, Leader Zach Churchill unveiled the Nova Scotia Liberalsʼ plan to lower grocery prices for working families across the province.

“In just three years, Nova Scotia has gone from being one of the most affordable places to live, to one of the most expensive,ˮ said Churchill.

““Far too many families are struggling to put food on the table.

“People need real relief, and our party has a plan to provide it.ˮ

The Nova Scotia Liberalsʼ grocery affordability plan includes:

Removing the HST on all food at the grocery store – this will apply to items like granola bars, pre-made salads, and rotisserie chickens – so Nova Scotians can get more breathing room in their grocery budgets.

Increasing grocery store competition by removing restrictive covenants that limit where new grocery stores can open, which will allow for greater competition and fairer prices for consumers, particularly in rural areas.

Halting all payments to Sobeys and redirecting the funds to develop a comprehensive marketing and growth strategy for local producers. Government needs to support local businesses so they can stand a fighting chance against the power of major corporations.

Support independent grocery stores by providing grants and loans for businesses to

expand and grow across the province.

Invest in affordable food programs by building new food hubs, expanding programs that

buy excess food from farmers, and investing in mobile food markets.

“Unlike Tim Houston, we will put people first, not major grocery chains,ˮ said Churchill.

“Itʼs time for a government that puts affordable groceries within reach for every Nova Scotian.ˮ