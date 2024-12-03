HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s New Democrats are again calling on the Houston government to permanently remove tax from groceries and give families a break on the cost of food.

“Because of the Houston government’s inaction, many Nova Scotians are paying more than they can afford for their homes and other essentials,” said New Democrat Leader Claudia Chender.

“Taking the HST off groceries will put more money in Nova Scotians’ pockets, and would provide some much-needed relief during the holiday season.”

Late last week the federal government’s plan to remove the tax from all groceries for a two-month “tax holiday” passed in the House of Commons.

The NDP say that Tim Houston should take action now to give families a break on grocery bills. New Democrats believe the tax should be permanently removed from all food at the grocery store.

“Groceries are more expensive than ever and food banks are overwhelmed by growing demand,” said Chender. “The Houston government has allowed Nova Scotia’s rate of food insecurity to climb to the highest in the country.

“More needs to be done to lower grocery prices in this province.

“Instead of tax cuts for those that spend the most, Tim Houston needs to focus on measures that will help all Nova Scotians, now.”