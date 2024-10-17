FALL RIVER/LOWER SACKVILLE/MOUNT UNIACKE: More than 175 schools have registered to participate in Nova Scotia’s largest municipal Student Vote to date, giving students the opportunity to consider the future of their community and vote for candidates running in elections across 32 municipalities.



In the lead-up to the October 19 municipal elections, as many as 15,000 elementary and secondary students are expected to cast Student Vote ballots for mayors and councillors throughout the province.

Results will be tabulated and released publicly following the end of voting on election day, and will include individual school tallies.

Student testimonials and data will answer pressing questions about the next generation of Nova Scotians.

This will include things such as their outlook on the state of our society and if/how they differ from their parents.

Among schools participating from communities The Laker News covers include:

Waverley Memorial School

Georges P. Vanier Junior High

Lockview High

Millwood High School

Leslie Thomas Junior High

Smokey Drive Elementary

Uniacke District School

Elmsdale District School

Hants East Rural High School

Other schools not in are area, but sent to us by Student Vote since they are near are area include:

Eastern Shore District High (Musquodoboit-Harbr)

And in Colchester County:

Redcliff Middle School (Valley)

Cobequid Educational Centre (Truro)

Central Colchester Junior High School Central (Onslow)

Hilden Elementary School (Hilden)

West Colchester Consolidated School (Bass River)

Truro Elementary School (Truro)

Valley Elementary School (Valley)

The Student Vote program is an experiential learning program that enables teachers to bring democracy alive in the classroom, and empowers students to practice the habits of active and engaged citizenship.



Registered schools receive a variety of non-partisan educational materials to teach about government and the election process, and encourage research into the issues and candidates.

Ballots, ballot boxes and voting screens are also provided for the coordination of the vote.



This is the fourth Student Vote program to be held in conjunction with the municipal elections in Nova Scotia.