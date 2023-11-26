New Fall River Child Care Centre holds official opening

FALL RIVER: The official grand opening of the new Early Learning Child Care Centre in Fall River was held to much celebration on Nov. 22.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan joined officials from the YMCA of Greater Halifax/Dartmouth for the official opening and a quick tour of the facility, located in the Joyful Sounds building.

Minister Druhan also quickly played with some of the children from the child care centre outside.

The facility is one of several new YMCA child care centres that will be opening across the province over the next year – including Guysborough, Pictou, Pugwash, and Sydney, in addition to expansion projects in communities such as Bridgewater.

The YMCA is the largest provider of licensed not-for-profit childcare in the province.

“We would not be here today without the support of the provincial government who invested the capital and procurement funding to create these 85 beautiful new spaces here in Fall River,” said Brian Posavad, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Halifax/Dartmouth.

Minister Becky Druhan plays with one of the kids at the Early Learning Child Care Centre in Fall River. (Submitted photo)

Posavad continued.

“We know that supportive physical environments play an integral role in the early childhood development and learning, and we are proud to showcase this beautiful centre today,” he said.

“As we expand to serve new communities and more families throughout Nova Scotia, we will continue to provide the high-quality, inclusive and affordable play-based early learning experience that the YMCA is known for.”