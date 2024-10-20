New program supports municipal infrastructure priorities: province

From a press release:

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia municipalities with projects that support growing communities, additional housing and other government priorities can now apply to a new funding program.



The Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development Program was created to accelerate projects such as water, wastewater and stormwater management for housing development and sustainable growth.

Funding is also available for projects that help municipalities adapt to climate change and improve accessibility.



“We know our municipalities need help, and we have proven our commitment to leveraging and investing every dollar available to support our communities now and into the future,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“We want municipalities to have the flexibility they need to be sustainable and adapt to our current realities.”

Municipalities can leverage funding from the $15-million program as their portion of other cost-shared infrastructure programs – flexibility that municipalities had requested.“Municipalities across Nova Scotia face unique challenges in delivering essential infrastructure that supports both our communities and the Province’s broader priorities.

The Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development program is a welcome step forward, providing critical flexibility and resources to ensure we can continue building sustainable, resilient and accessible communities.

This funding will help municipalities address urgent needs and position them for long-term growth and success.”

— Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, President, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities

– the program, which will be available annually, is a commitment in the recently negotiated service exchange agreement to help municipalities support provincial priorities– municipalities can have one active project at a time– preference will be given to ready-to-build projects with completed detailed design– through the one-time $102-million Municipal Capital Growth Program, the Province invested in enhancing capital municipal infrastructure across Nova Scotia– the Province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how the government will achieve its goal of an accessible province by providing people with disabilities equitable access to programs, services, information and infrastructureEligibility and application details for Growth and Renewal Infrastructure Development Program: https://beta.novascotia.ca/apply-funding-support-municipal-infrastructure-projects-growth-and-renewal-infrastructure-development-program

