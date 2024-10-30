New rooftop garden to plant seed for hope and healing at IWK

Miller family donates $1.5 million to create a welcoming

outdoor space for IWK patients and families

HALIFAX: The IWK Foundation is celebrating a $1.5 million gift from the Miller family to build a rooftop therapeutic garden at IWK Health that encourages adventure, exploration and healing for patients and families when they need it most.

It is important for patients, families and IWK care teams to have a safe space to spend time in nature, take a moment for reflection, and gather with loved ones.

Through the generosity of the Miller family, the rooftop therapeutic garden will be a welcoming environment at the IWK to enjoy mobility-friendly activities and engage in healthy distractions such as being physically active, gardening and playing.

“We are honored to support the IWK as they build a new therapeutic garden for Maritime women, children, youth and families who rely on the IWK,” said Corey Miller.

“As parents, we believe in the incredible work being done at the IWK and are proud to be a part of creating a space that complements the care its teams provide every day. We hope this gift will inspire others to give back to the IWK.”

“Our family understands the importance of having a place to pause, reflect, and just breathe,” continues Corey’s brother, Brett Miller.

“We hope this therapeutic garden will be a haven for healing, where people can experience moments of joy, peace, and togetherness during challenging times.”

The garden will be an accessible and vibrant green space where, no matter the weather, patients, families and staff can visit as an outdoor therapeutic space or a quiet refuge if having a difficult day or preparing to say goodbye to a loved one.

It will also include a designated area to be used for special services including smudging ceremonies.

“The rooftop therapeutic garden will welcome and connect patients, families, staff and care areas throughout the IWK, from children’s health to women’s health and mental health and addictions,” said Mary Beth Rowe, Manager Inpatient Surgical Care, Child Life Services and Neurology Clinic Children’s Health Program, IWK Health.

“We know that environment impacts overall health care experience. Inclusive, purpose-built spaces like the therapeutic garden will be transformative for our patient families and their health care journeys.”

Focused on enhancing the overall patient-family experience, the therapeutic garden will be co-created with community consultation and engagement.

Building this garden is a part of the IWK Emergency Department redevelopment project; however, it will serve and benefit the entire IWK population.

“We are grateful for the support of generous donors like the Miller family who are committed to ensuring our women, children, youth and families have access to the best possible care,” said Jennifer Gillivan, President & CEO, IWK Foundation.

“The rooftop therapeutic garden will make a difference for patients and families across the IWK, providing comfort and a sense of home during their most challenging times. It will also be there for care teams who work tirelessly every day for our patients.

Thank you to the Miller family for believing in the IWK and creating a lasting impact.”

The IWK Foundation is privileged to work in partnership with IWK Health and the Province of Nova Scotia on the essential redevelopment of the IWK Emergency Department. The IWK Foundation’s goal is to raise $26.5 million to support the purchase of specialized equipment as well as specific facility upgrades, enhancements and research.