HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is announcing three new street names in the Cogswell District.

The new names are:

Reconciliation Way, Dr. Alfred Waddell Street and Amalamek Way (see attached map, which reflects the final road network configuration at completion of the project in Dec. 2025).

These names were included in the commemorative names list and were approved by Regional Council on Sept. 3, 2024.

Reconciliation Way

Name changeover date: Nov. 20

The name Reconciliation Way was approved as it reflects the history and culture of the municipality’s diverse communities.

Reconciliation is a process that requires acknowledging historical and ongoing injustices inflicted upon Indigenous people and learning about our collective commitment to one another through the Peace and Friendship Treaties signed in Mi’kma’ki/Nova Scotia.

Reconciliation also means taking action to address and remediate injustice, as well as building positive relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples that are based in respect and equality.

Reconciliation Way will open in early Dec.

Dr. Alfred Waddell Street

Name changeover date: Nov. 25

The name Dr. Alfred Waddell Street was approved as it reflects an individual who has demonstrated excellence, courage or exceptional service to the citizens of the municipality.

Dr. Alfred Waddell was among the first of Dalhousie University’s black physicians to graduate. He established his first medical practice at the southwest corner of Gottingen and Nora Bernard streets.

Dr. Waddell dedicated his life to providing medical care to isolated, marginalized and underserved communities while speaking out against racial injustice, oppression and segregation through lobbying and other efforts.

Dr. Alfred Waddell Street will open in early Dec.

Amalamek Way (Um-a-lem-ick)

Name changeover date: Dec. 9



Following the recommendation from the Task Force on the Commemoration of Edward Cornwallis and the Recognition and Commemoration of Indigenous History, Amalamek, the Mi’kmaw word for mackerel, was approved as a commemorative name as it reflects or represents traditions and tradition bearers.

This name honours the historical fishing patterns of the Mi’kmaq people.

Amalamek Way is open to local traffic only.

For more information on the Cogswell District project, visit: halifax.ca/cogswell.