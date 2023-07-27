No charges against man found intoxicated on Enfield street

ELMSDALE: No charges will be forthcoming after a man was found to be publicly intoxicated on July 21.

RCMP received a call that a highly intoxicated man was walking on Alderney Drive in Enfield.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said officers arrived to find a man climbing out of a ditch.

“The 22-year-old Elmsdale man was found in an elevated state of inebriation,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The man was arrested for public intoxication, said Const. Burns,

The man was lodged in cells until he sobered up and released the following morning.

Const. Burns said there will be no charges forthcoming against the man.