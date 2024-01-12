Oakfield man sought on province-wide arrest warrant

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in relation to an assault that occurred on January 10 in Middle Sackville.

Daniel Michaud, 31, from Oakfield, has been charged with:

Assault

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Michaud is described as five-foot-10, 175 pounds. He has green eyes and blond hair.

Investigators believe that Michaud is driving a 2008 dark navy-blue GMC Sierra with a black/grey hood.

The vehicle is missing the front grill and may not have a licence plate.

Police have made several attempts to locate Michaud, however are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who sees Daniel Michaud is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.



File #: 23-4378