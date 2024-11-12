EAST HANTS: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins have stretched their winning streak to start the new NSJHL season to 14 straight games after a pair of weekend wins.

East Hants thumped the Capstone Colts 10-3 and put u eight goals the next night against Brookfield for the two victories.

The wins were 10-3 and 8-3.

In the 14 games, East Hants has tallied 87 goals while giving up just 35.

Against the Colts, Devin Meagher notched a hat trick and Hayden Tamm and Jacob Sanford scored twice each to lead the attack by East Hants.

Single goals came from Blake Irvine; Connor McNamara; and Jacob Reigate.

Assists were credited to Nick Veinot with four; Jayson Hanson with two.

McNamara, Irvine, Tamm, Meagher, Sanford, Connor Pierce, Logan Durno; Alex Field, Noah Comeau, and Tucker Hayse each contributed single helpers.

Fintan Boudreau stopped 32 of 35 pucks sent his way in getting the goaltending win. The Pens had 45 shots on goal.

East Hants scored six times in the second period to blow open the game, that was close at one point.

On Saturday in Brookfield, the Pens spanked the Elks led by eight different goal scorers.

Jacob Sanford; Connor McNamara; Devin Meagher; Noah Comeau; Ethan Hines; Tucker Hayse; Jayson Hanson; and Hayden Tamm scored the goals, turning the red light on.

Assists went to Sanford and Nick Veinot with three each, while Meagher, Hanson, and Logan Durno each had two helpers.

Rylan McQuaid; Alex Field; and Ty Campbell contributed an assist apiece for the winners.

Fintan Boudreau stopped 39 of 42 shots he faced, while the Pens peppered the Elks goalie with 59 pucks.

East Hants is back home on Friday night as they host the Antigonish Bulldogs looking to make it 15 straight wins. Game time is 7:30 p.m.