Phillips makes RMU Colonials debut in NCAA Division 1 hockey

MOON TOWNSHIP, PA.: A goalie formerly from Fall River made an impressive debut with her new NCAA Division 1 hockey team, even if they came out on the wrong end of the final score.

Lucy Phillips, who now calls Upper Tantallon home, stopped 33 of 36 shots she faced in her Robert Morris University (RMU) Colonials debut on Sept. 28.

Phillips’ Colonials women’s hockey team fell 4-2 to Union in the hockey game.

Union scored twice in the first and once in the second, before adding an empty netter in the final frame.

But it was the Fall River goalie’s performance that kept her team within striking distance.

The loss dropped RMU’s record to 1-1-0 in the young season. Since that game, they have won twice so sit at a 3-1 won-loss record.

RMU is part of the Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) conference.

The Colonials were set for a weekend double header against Clarkson in Potsdam, N.Y. on Oct. 11-12.