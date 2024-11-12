PHOTOS: Another successful In Hants Craft Co-op Christmas Craft show

MILFORD: The weekend weather had plenty of people out and about shopping for that special Christmas present or craft they were looking for at the annual In Hants Craft Co-op Christmas Craft Show.

The event was held Nov. 8-10 at the Milford Recreation Hall.

More than 50 vendors who are part of the Craft Co-op were on hand selling their wares and goodies, a lot just in time for the Christmas holidays which are right around the corner.

When the Laker News stopped by Saturday, the Rec Hall was a full house with not much room to move as one tried to make their way through to check out all that was for sale and on display.

The lines were long for the checkout as well as people saw plenty that they wanted.

There were a pair of checkout locations as a result of the big crowd on hand.

Many of the people attending and buying could be heard saying the items they were getting were going to be put away until Christmas morning as they were gifts.

It takes a lot of volunteers to put on the Christmas Craft Show, and from all indications their hard work led to another successful In Hants Craft Co-op Christmas Craft Show.

The baked goodies were popular (Healey photo)

Checking out some of the Christmas ornaments. (Healey photo)

