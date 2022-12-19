WAVERLEY: It was a great night of Celebrating the Arts at Waverley Memorial School on Monday Dec. 12.

Students at the school had the chance to showcase their artwork to family and friends, and also perform a couple songs on the main stage and then a shorter performance on other stages setup throughout the school.

As one walked through the hallway at WMES you were greeted by plenty of artwork–from gingerbread village to what looked like sneakers to drawings of what one could think were Nutcrackers, and other pieces of artwork.

Some of the artwork that was on display included an Indigenous display as the students have been learning a bit about the culture.

Overall, the night seemed to be a success with the students talents–both on stage and in art–were on full display.

The Primary/Grade 1M & 1WM classes perform on the main stage as two parents look on from the crowd. (Healey photo)

Here are some more photos from the performances by the students in 2D/2J and the artwork seen outside the classrooms by many in the school.

This student was smiling all ears during the performance on Stage B for Grade 2d/2J.

Student art work.

Gingerbread village made by the students.

Part of the skit on stage b by the students in 2D/2J.

Some of the students artwork.

On stage performance

Students skit on stage B

Students in 2D/ 2J perform their songs on the main stage during the Celebrating the Arts event at WMES. (Healey photo)

Student artwork near the exit with hot chocolate nearby.

A 3D sculpture.

The star for the Christmas tree is displayed.

The Grade 2d/2j students at the end of their performance.

Students in 2D/2J on stage at WMES.