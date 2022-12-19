WAVERLEY: It was a great night of Celebrating the Arts at Waverley Memorial School on Monday Dec. 12.
Students at the school had the chance to showcase their artwork to family and friends, and also perform a couple songs on the main stage and then a shorter performance on other stages setup throughout the school.
As one walked through the hallway at WMES you were greeted by plenty of artwork–from gingerbread village to what looked like sneakers to drawings of what one could think were Nutcrackers, and other pieces of artwork.
Some of the artwork that was on display included an Indigenous display as the students have been learning a bit about the culture.
Overall, the night seemed to be a success with the students talents–both on stage and in art–were on full display.
Here are some more photos from the performances by the students in 2D/2J and the artwork seen outside the classrooms by many in the school.