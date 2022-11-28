PHOTOS: Christmas spirit alive at FRABA Christmas Tree Lighting

FALL RIVER: The excitement on the little faces of the hundreds of children at the FRABA Fall River Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26 as Santa (and Mrs. Claus) arrived showed that the spirit of the season of giving was hitting the right note.

One such story of what Santa means came from one of the volunteers with the Tree Lighting.

As Jason Crowell was mid-pack of the estimated 1,500 at the Fall River Shoppers parking lot, he felt a nudge at the side of his leg. When he looked down he saw two little eyes from a young girl with a letter in her hand. A letter she wanted to get to Santa.

As Crowell said the little girl looked up at him and said, “ do you work here.” Crowell, who owns and operates Aerotec Engines in Beaver Bank, still had his work coveralls on.

With a small chuckle he said he did, “kinda.”

The little girl said she was looking for the mailbox for Santa’s letters. He escorted her and her mom and baby brother to the front of the crowd so she could place her letter directly in the mailbox herself .

When she placed her letter in the mailbox herself, the look on her face said it all—it said what the Christmas season is all about and why volunteers like those involved with the Tree Lighting do what they do.

That story is why the volunteer committee works hard each year—for nine years straight—to give the community something to kickoff the holiday season with.

This year, they had to pivot at the last minute with very windy conditions forcing them to put the tree lighting kids choir and the main featured band, plus all of the other activities that usually occur all under the tent.

Tevon Tynes & The Superstatics performed several songs for the crowd, while there was hot chocolate & Timbits provided.

The Joyful Sounds tree lighting kids chorale did some carolling; there was a visit from special guest Sean Hanlon, the Phys Ed teacher at GPV who has had a role in many Fall River athletes journey to date.

Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Tree Lighting.

The draw was held for the Nintendo Switch, as sponsored by MLA Brian Wong.

Santa answered some questions from kids that were submitted.

And of course, the reason everyone was there – the tree, located by Dairy Queen and Tim’s, was turned on.

With a countdown involving those on stage—and the crowd on hand—the tree was lit up culminating in this year’s event.

Here is the FULL VIDEO of the FRABA Christmas Tree lighting as produced by Dagley Media. Photos used in this story are from video stills.

Co hosts Louise MacDonald and our own Pat Healey

The crowd wave their cellphone lights during a kids choir performance.

Tevon Tynes gives the crowd an upclose performance.

A performer with Joyful Sounds Tree Lighting kids choir.

Santa and Mrs Claus arrive and wave to the crowd

Tevon Tynes & The Superstatics

Louise MacDonald, co-host, with Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon.

The Joyful Sounds Christmas tree lighting singing group.

Sean Hanlon, the special guest at the tree lighting with his girlfriends daughter on stage with Louise MacDonald.

Santa’s Mailbox was very popular for the kids on Saturday night.

Co-host Louis MacDonald.

MP Darrell Samson speaks to the crowd as Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon and Santa look on.

Michael from Joyful Sounds, a member of Tevon Tynes & The Superstatics

Tevon Tynes sings.

Santa and Mrs. Claus as Santa answers a question submitted by a kid.