PHOTOS: Community supports GPV Band at craft market fundraiser

FALL RIVER: Christmas shopping came early for many of the shoppers at the Georges P. Vanier Junior High Band craft fair last weekend.

The fair, held Oct. 18-19, saw more than 60 vendors over the two days and hundreds of buyers walk through the doors of the school on Fall River Road.

The annual craft fair is a fundraiser for the school band group and its many activities.

There were vendors of all types at the event, which organizers deemed a success.

Many of the band participants were on hand helping with various tasks during the two days.

They also helped setup and etar down from the event, getting the school back to itself by a couple hours after they had finished the last sale on Saturday afternoon.

Here are a few photos from the event that we snapped:

A hand designed Vipers license plate, and one for any Bruins fan (there’s probably not many of those right? ) (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The light is seen through the Magic Snowflake from A Great Canadian Laser Company who had Gabby setup at their booth. (Healey photo)

The volunteers at the entrance were busy selling admission tickets at the craft fair. (Healey photo)