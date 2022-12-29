PHOTOS: Crime Prevention hosts holiday Community Skate

LANTZ: A lot of red cheeks were spotted at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Wednesday night.

Those red cheeks–and some very wet hair–were from the close to 50 participants who took in the Community Holiday Skate put on by East Hants Crime Prevention and East Hants RCMP.

The one hour long skate saw many out for a fun skate to enjoy one of the alst days of the holidays and of 2022.

East Hants RCMP officers enjoy the leisurely skate at the Sportsplex. (Healey photo)

Officers with East Hants RCMP were also there and interacting with the community members, especially the youth. One of those interactions was with a couple youth who were trying to see how fast they could go on the speed radar gun.

An officer was holding and checking their speed as they zoomed by him.

After those taking part enjoyed their skate they were able to pick up some timbits, hot chocolate, and Crime Prevention branded items at a table manned by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell and Deanna DeMont Scott with East Hants Crime Prevention.

If you have some spare time and are looking to volunteer in the community, give East Hants RCMP a call at 902-883-7077 and see what being part of the Crime Prevention association is all about.

Here are a few photos we snapped while at the Community Skate:

This youngster was zooming along on the ice.

Some of those on the ice needed a little extra support and help to get around.

This young boy was trying to see how fast he could go and what speed he could clock on the RCMP’s speed radar. He managed to get to 28 km/h. (Healey photo)

These three were having a great time on the ice at the Community Skate.

An RCMP officer with East Hants skates amongst those out for the community skate. (Healey photo)

This skater wore a Leafs jersey to keep warm while out on the ice. (Healey photo)

It was a fun skate for many of the close to 50 people who came out.

Some of those out were happy to lace them up for a holiday skate.

It was great to see so many young kids out for the skate, using up their energy for the day on a great night.

The skate was a family affair for many.

Safety Bear even was brave to try its hand at getting on the ice with the crowd.

This skater wore their Penguins jersey at the skate.