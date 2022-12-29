PHOTOS: Crime Prevention hosts holiday Community Skate

LANTZ: A lot of red cheeks were spotted at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Wednesday night.
Those red cheeks–and some very wet hair–were from the close to 50 participants who took in the Community Holiday Skate put on by East Hants Crime Prevention and East Hants RCMP.
The one hour long skate saw many out for a fun skate to enjoy one of the alst days of the holidays and of 2022.
Officers with East Hants RCMP were also there and interacting with the community members, especially the youth. One of those interactions was with a couple youth who were trying to see how fast they could go on the speed radar gun.
An officer was holding and checking their speed as they zoomed by him.
After those taking part enjoyed their skate they were able to pick up some timbits, hot chocolate, and Crime Prevention branded items at a table manned by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell and Deanna DeMont Scott with East Hants Crime Prevention.
If you have some spare time and are looking to volunteer in the community, give East Hants RCMP a call at 902-883-7077 and see what being part of the Crime Prevention association is all about.
Here are a few photos we snapped while at the Community Skate: