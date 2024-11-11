MILFORD: The Lockview High Dragons split their games on Saturday morning at the girls volleyball tournament hosted by Hants East Rural High Tigers.

The split was good enough to setup a meeting with HERH.

In the end, the Dragons girls volleyball squad came home with the bronze medal from the tournament.

It was held Friday and Saturday at HERH and the gymnasium at Riverside Education Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Against Hants North Flames, the Dragons won the first set handily 25-13 but started slow and the Flames took advantage making it close before Lockview won 25-22.

It was a nail biter of a game, which could have easily went to the Flames.

In their next game, Lockview fell to CEC 2.

The Dragons won set one 25-17, but the Cougars weren’t about to lie down.

They came back and won set 2 by a 25-19 score and in a barn burner third set took the win 15-12.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here are some photos from the games.

A HNRH player hits the ball back across against LHS. (Healey photo)

Getting ready for the serve. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Dragons no. 20 puts the ball up high. (Healey photo)

No. 3 for Hants North puts the ball up for a hit by a teammate against Lockview. (Healey photo)

The ball is hit back across the net. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

The ball is knocked back over the net. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hants North Flames get ready for a serve. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)