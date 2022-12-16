ENFIELD: Fourteen deserving volunteers who give back selflessly to the community of East Hants were recognized on Dec. 11 at a special ceremony in Enfield.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald presented the 14 with Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals. There were five other medals presented by the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia at the same event.

The presentations were done before family and friends in the small ceremony at the Enfield Legion.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald.

The recipients presented the medals were (pictured in our main photo, the late Bernice Donaldson, who’s husband Charlie and sons were on hand to receive her medal.)

Other recipients included:

Ron Hanrahan

Earl Isenor

Glen Paul

Douglas Hankinson

Scott McKenna

Trish Pittman

Pam Dickie

Natalie Horne

Herb Romkey

Tim Granter

Eric White

Ralph Wardope

Timothy McDermott

All of the recipients in a group photo: