ENFIELD: Fourteen deserving volunteers who give back selflessly to the community of East Hants were recognized on Dec. 11 at a special ceremony in Enfield.
Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald presented the 14 with Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals. There were five other medals presented by the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia at the same event.
The presentations were done before family and friends in the small ceremony at the Enfield Legion.
The recipients presented the medals were (pictured in our main photo, the late Bernice Donaldson, who’s husband Charlie and sons were on hand to receive her medal.)
Other recipients included:
Ron Hanrahan
Earl Isenor
Glen Paul
Douglas Hankinson
Scott McKenna
Trish Pittman
Pam Dickie
Natalie Horne
Herb Romkey
Tim Granter
Eric White
Ralph Wardope
Timothy McDermott
All of the recipients in a group photo: