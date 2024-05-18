FALL RIVER: It was an emotional night on Wednesday for many at Lockview High School.

The year-end band concert marked the final high school band performance for the Grade 12 students in the band.

It was clear how much the night meant once all the playing was done as many wanted photos with Band director Dina Burtt before backing up form a school band concert one last time.

The night saw the school band play before a full cafetorium at the Fall River school for almost two hours.

The keyboard is played during the band concert. (Healey photo)

At the end of the night, as the final tune played and Mrs. Burtt signalled the final note, there was a short pause.

And then after the short pause, the crowd stood and gave all the students a well-deserved standing ovation.

Before everyone headed home, the senior graduating students all got in one big group photo with Msrs. Burtt on stage, snapped by many family members.

The Jazz band performed: Gospel John (M. Ferguson); Here, There and Everywhere (J. Lennon, P. McCartney); Birdland (J. Zawinul); Blues Machine (M. Sweeney); and I Got U (P. Murtha).

The Grade 9-10 Band played: Joy (F. Ticheli); Prelude and Fugue (J.S. Bach); What Was I Made For (B. Eilish); Arabian Dances (R. Barrett); Song for Friends (L. Dachn); and Creed (W. Himes).

It was an up tempo five songs from the Senior Band. They performed: Puszta 1,2,3 (J Van De Roost); Can’t Stop The Feeling (J. Timberlake); More Cowbell (M. Williams); To Dream in Brushstrokes (M. Oare); and By Loch and Mountain (R.W. Smith), which capped the night off.

VIDEO from YouTube; (there are a couple of videos on there from the band concert)

Here are some photos that we took at the band concert:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Band members play. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)