MILFORD: Unified sports teams from several schools came to Milford recently.

The Hants East rural High Tigers hosted their Fall Frenzy Unified soccer tournament at the Milford -based school.

Local groups and organizations, like Milford Fire, even stopped by to help out.

The tournament had the Halifax Wanderers as a partrner for the event.

While we could not make it due to other commitments, the Laker News was provided a few photos which we include in this story.

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

A cheering squad for this athlete. (Submitted photo)