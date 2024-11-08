PHOTOS: Lady Tigers hosting annual volleyball tournament

MILFORD:Teams from across central Nova Scotia have descended on Milford for the annual Hants East Rural High Tigers girls volleyball tournament.

The action all kicked off on Friday afternoon, continuing into the evening. It remains on track for game action all day Saturday.

Play is taking place at HERH and Riverside Education Centre in Milford.

The tournament saw HERH; South Colchester Academy; Mosaique; CEC 1; Lockview High; CEC 2; Hants North Flames; Dr. JH Gillis; HERH JV girls; Sackville High JV; SCA JV girls; and Citadel JV girls.

The Tigers lost to CEC 1 in two sets during Friday action when we were there and snapped game photos.

The Tigers mascot gets the HERH crowd into the game. (Healey photo)

Kait MacDougall no 9 of HERH leaps into the air giving the ball some good air. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The ball is hit back over. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The Tigers celebrate scoring. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Getting ready to make a serve. (Healey photo)