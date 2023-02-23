PHOTOS: More than 50 teams partake in Rebel Run tournament

FALL RIVER/WAVERLEY: The basketball courts in Fall River, Waverley, Beaver Bank, Bedford and area were alive and making noise Feb. 18-19.

That’s because the annual Rebel Run tournament returned after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, put on by the Fall River Rebels Basketball association.

Games in the area occurred at Waverley Memorial; Lockview High; Georges P. Vanier Junior High; and Lockview High.

Other games were played at venues in Beaver Bank (Harold T. Barrett Junior High); and Bedford

The Rockets and Lakers at GPV.

The Laker News covered bits of four games during our trip down to Fall River, snapping photos at games at GPV; LHS; The Snow Centre; and WMES.

In Under-12 girls, the Rebels, coached by MacLeod, defeated the Sackville Storm 32-21 for the victory.

At Lockview High, the Porter-coached Rebels defeated the Warriors from Spryfield in what was their first tournament action as a new team that is just getting going.

The final score was 74-10.

Other game scores for games we photographed included: U-12 Boys at GPV, Cole Harbour Rockets downed Dartmouth Lakers by a three pointer 39-36.

At WMES, it was the Express nipping the Rebels Gibbon team 28-24.

Rebels teams taking home medals included:

U12 Girls – MacLeod – Silver

U12 Girls – Stewart – Bronze

U12 Girls – Van Horne – Silver

U12 Boys – Page – Silver

U12 Boys – Gibbon – Bronze

U12 Boys – Mizzi – Bronze

U14 Girls – Cahill – Silver

U14 Girls – Porter – Silver

U14 Boys – Brien – Bronze

U14 Boys – Strickey – Gold