ELMSDALE: A crowd of about 30 people came out Wednesday night to sing some sounds of the season.

The East Hants Community Learning Association and Community Rider hosted their fourth annual Holiday Sing-a-long at their location in Elmsdale, the old Elmsdale Elementary School near the Sobeys mall.

Despite drizzly weather earlier in the day, it was clear although a bit nipply for the evening event, which began at 6 pm and went until about 7:30 p.m.

A projector with the lyrics and a speaker were there to provide the melody to songs, many that were requests from those in the crowd.

There was hot chocolate for young and old all from Cup of Soul Cafe.

Cookies and candy canes were also supplied, and available until supplies were gone.

The Laker News stopped by and grabbed some photos so here they are:

A young girl sings a song. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)