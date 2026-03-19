PHOTOS: U13C finish up; U15 and U18 get things started at Ettinger-Smith tournament

LANTZ: The U15B and C and U18 divisions have now got their first taste of game action at the Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial Tournament.
The last two divisions for the week-long tournament had their first games on Wednesday at Ice Pad B and the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.
The Laker captured some morning action in U13C, before going back for afternoon games featuring two East Hants Penguins teams in U15C and U18.
Here are some of the game photos from games we saw.
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