LOWER SACKVILLE: Nova Scotia’s first tiny home community will begin welcoming residents the first week of November.



“Homelessness is a complex issue, and no single organization can solve it alone,” said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Community Services.

“The tiny home community in Lower Sackville shows what’s possible when government, the private sector and not-for-profit partners collaborate on innovative solutions to get people housed and on the path to permanent stability.”



N.S., Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), United Way Halifax, The Shaw Group and Dexter Construction partnered to build the community.



It will provide supportive housing for up to 70 people in 60 single- and double-occupancy units. Each unit is fully furnished, with a private washroom with a shower, and a kitchen with a fridge, microwave, cooktop and other small appliances. Fully accessible units are available.

The washroom in one of the units. (Dagley Media photo)

A bedroom in one the double occupancy units. (Dagley Media photo)

The Laker News took part in the Tiny Home Community emdia tour that occurred on Oct. 24.

Here is the video story, sponsored by Leno’s Stop shop in Elmsdale.

There are currently 26 single-occupancy and four double-occupancy units available, providing housing for up to 34 people. Another 29 units will be completed in December, housing another 35 people.



Utilities (including electricity, water and internet), bedding and towels are included, and residents have access to shared computers and office and laundry facilities. United Way Halifax owns the units, co-ordinates amenities and is responsible for maintenance and property management.



The Atlantic Community Shelters Society provides wraparound supports including counselling, job search supports and referrals, and life skills training.



Rent is capped at 30 per cent of a tenant’s income, which could include employment earnings or support from government programs such as employment insurance, income assistance and disability supports.

Joe Rudderham is interviewed. (Dagley Media photo)

The ramp leading up to an accessible unit at the Tiny Home community. (Dagley Media photo)

Quotes:

“Atlantic Community Shelters Society is committed to creating lasting solutions for those facing housing insecurity.

“This project goes beyond offering someone a place to live – it provides a pathway to stability, dignity and a renewed sense of belonging.

“By addressing homelessness in a compassionate and sustainable way, we are helping to build a stronger, more inclusive community for everyone.”

— Joe Rudderham, Executive Director, Atlantic Community Shelters Society



“United Way Halifax, part of United Way Maritimes, is pleased to be the owner and property manager of the Sackville tiny homes community.

“This will ensure we can offer high-quality housing that is deeply and sustainably affordable. These are welcoming, dignified and safe homes, which will create the housing stability people need to get back on their feet and plan for their future.”

— Sue LaPierre, Senior Executive Director, Nova Scotia & Affordable Housing, United Way Maritimes



“The Shaw Group is proud to have built and help bring the vision of a tiny home community to life.

“It shows what’s possible when builders and community organizations collaborate to address homelessness with practical, lasting solutions.”

— Kevin Neatt, Vice-President, Planning and Development, Clayton Developments Ltd. and The Shaw Group

Sue LaPierre. (Dagley Media photo)

Quick Facts:

– the province provided $9.4 million in the fall of 2023 for construction costs and has committed $935,000 for annual operating costs

– residents have been chosen from the HRM By-Name List of people experiencing homelessness, maintained by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia

– the Department is working to create 1,085 supportive housing units by 2027-28

– The Shaw Group committed to building 21 units in Phase 1, but delivered 31 units

– the Atlantic Community Shelters Society also operates the shelter village in Dartmouth