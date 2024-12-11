PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Santa comes visit at East Hants Christmas Parade

ENFIELD: Many children lined Hwy 2 in Elmsdale and Enfield on Dec. 7 to see the Jolly Old Elf from the North Pole.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were the main highlights for the East Hants Crime Prevention-sponsored East Hants Christmas Parade that travelled from the Elmsdale Truck Centre to the Enfield Legion.

Many local businesses small and big took part with floats or by walking with other community organizations and groups.

It was a cold day, and it looked like the cold weather might keep the numbers low on those watching. But in the end, that wasn’t the case as there were throngs of people out.

The parade had more floats in it then in recent years and maybe close to the best yet if recent memory is correct.

Through volunteer community members and the Elmsdale and Enfield Fire Departments, the parade route itself was made as best possible with traffic control.

Video by Matt Dagley

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

MP Kody Blois. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Payzant’s hauled Santa’s sleigh. (Dagley Media photo)

A grinch was in the parade. (Healey photo)