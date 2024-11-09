WAVERLEY: To remember our veterans Waverley Memorial School students took a short walk.

The walk was from the school on Rocky Lake Drive up to the Waverley Legion where all students took part in a short service.

The walk began a few years ago and has become tradition now for students and staff at the school.

Everyone appears to love getting some fresh air from the outdoors walk.

The students would place their handmade poppies and wreaths at the cenotaph during their short service.

Family members of students joined them, some wearing their military uniform as they participated.

Here are some of the photos they sent us form the annual event:

