HALIFAX: As the Houston government forces thousands of public servants back to the office without any rationale, the Nova Scotia Liberals announced their modern plan to improve productivity and support workers across the province.

A Nova Scotia Liberal government would deliver a two-pronged approach to supporting workers in this province by bringing back flexible work arrangements for public servants who can work remotely and removing location requirements on government job postings, where possible, so employees have the freedom to live and work in any region of Nova Scotia.

“Nova Scotians are hardworking and innovative people, and our provincial government should recognize that,” said Liberal Leader Zach Churchill. “We know that flexible work arrangements have significant benefits like improving traffic congestion, giving people more childcare options, and allowing people to live where they want to live.

“Government needs to get with the times and embrace modern work solutions that work for everyone.”

As workers scrambled to find childcare options and sat idle in traffic, Premier Tim Houston has paid the Nova Scotia Health administrator $200,000 to work remotely from Ontario at a time when we need all healthcare workers on deck.

“If Tim Houston believes the Nova Scotia Health administrator can do their job from Ontario, why can’t Nova Scotia public servants work from home right here in this province?” said Liberal Deputy Leader Lorelei Nicoll.

“Our province has the opportunity to adopt smarter, more modern policies to help us recruit and retain top talent.

” Our plan delivers a better deal for workers, the economy, and the environment. It’s time for a modern approach to work in Nova Scotia.”

Quick Facts:

Effective today, October 15, the Houston government has ordered all 3,500 non-union workers back to the office full-time, with no justification.

Approximately 50% of the province’s 11,000 employees have a flexible working arrangement.

Because of the Houston government’s new policy, 5,500 employees across the province are at risk of having their employment agreements changed.

Nova Scotia currently spends $97 million annually on operating leases.

A saving on 10% on those leases if government employees have flexible work arrangements would save the province $10 million annually.