Police confirm post of suspicious incident near Beaver Bank

BEAVER BANK: Halifax District RCMP have confirmed a suspicious incident near the Hwy 101 exit ramp onto Beaver Bank Road in Lower Sackville on Feb. 9 being posted about on local community Facebook groups is legitimate.

“We can confirm that at 6:44 p.m. yesterday evening, Halifax District RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been travelling on Hwy. 101 and exited the highway onto Beaver Bank Road,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall.

He said the vehicle was described as a black Hyundai Elantra and the complainant reported that the vehicle had been following her from Hwy. 101 onto the exit ramp before it activated flashing lights and a siren.

“The Elantra then drove around the complainant and continued straight through a red light continuing on Beaver Bank Road,” said Cpl. Marshall.

However, Cpl. Marshall said part of the post indicating a traffic stop was attempted by the suspicious vehicle and, that the caller was told by police that there was no unmarked police car in the area can’t be confirmed.

