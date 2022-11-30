Police identify suspicious baggie found at East Hants gas station

MOUNT UNIACKE: East Hants RCMP have identified a suspicious baggie found at a gas station on Nov. 24.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were requested to the Mount Uniacke gas station after a customer found the baggie and turned it over to an employee

“Police arrived on scene and conducted a field test which showed positive for cocaine,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said officers wish to remind the public to be extremely cautious if items such as this are located.

Street level drugs may be harmful or fatal if handled.

If any are located, people are urged to call police for assistance at 902-883-7077.