Police investigating alleged sexual assault at Fall River store

FALL RIVER: A suspect is being sought in relation to an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a grocerys tore in Fall River.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that on June 21, Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a sexual assault that took palce at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the business on Highway 2.

“Investigators learned that three youths and a woman were shopping when one of the youths was groped by a man,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said the man then quickly exited the store.

The suspect being sought in a security camera photo (RCMP)

The man is described as being 20-30-years-old, and six-foot tall.

He was wearing a dark blue Coors Light hoodie with a black jacket over top and black pants.

Information obtained by investigators indicates that the man arrived at the store in a red Hyundai Elantra hatchback.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the man involved or has information related to this incident to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 23-73675