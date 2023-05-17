MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect that exposed himself in Mount Uniacke on May 14.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a report of a man who had exposed his genitals to staff and other customers at the Irving Gas Station in Mount Uniacke.

Police responded to the scene upon receiving the call, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man is described as being in his 40’s with black hair.

“He left the scene driving a white Chevy pickup truck with a silver push bar attached,” S/Sgt. Bushell said.

Anyone who may recognize the description is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP detachment at (902)883-7077 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.