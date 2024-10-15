WOLFVILLE/BERWICK; Three people have died as a result of two separate multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 101 in Wolfville and Berwick over the long weekend, Nova Scotia RCMP said.

In the first mvc on Oct. 12, a 62-year-old woman and a child, who were both from East Kingston, died in a five vehicle collision involving a transport truck on Highway 101 near Wolfville.

The collision shudown Highway 101 in both directions for quite sometime.

“RCMP officers learned that a transport truck travelling eastbound struck four vehicles that were stopped for construction on the highway,” said Cpl. Carlie McCann with N.S. RCMP.

Cpl. McCann said tTwo occupants of a black GMC Acadia, a 62-year old woman and a child, both of East Kingston, were located deceased at the scene.

A third occupant of that same vehicle, a 40-year-old woman, was transported via EHS LifeFlight with life threatening injuries.

Local volunteer fire departments also responded and assisted with the closure and working at the scene.

No other injuries were reported to police.

On October 14 at approximately 3:50 p.m., Kings District RCMP, fire, and EHS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Berwick.

“The initial investigation indicates a Dodge Journey was travelling westbound and a Ford F150 was travelling eastbound when they collided,” said Cpl. McCann.

The driver and sole occupant of the Dodge Journey, a 38-year-old man of Middleton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Cpl. McCann said the 49-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger of the F150, both of Greenwood, were transported to hospital by EHS with non-life threatening injuries.

Local volunteer fire departments also responded.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours during both incidents.

An RCMP Collision reconstructionist attended the scenes.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Cpl. McCann said N.S., RCMP’s thoughts are with the victims’ families at this difficult time.

File #’s: 2024-1507179, 2024-1518521