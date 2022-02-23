RAWDON GOLD MINES: Police are looking for witnesses to a shoplifting incident in Rawdon Gold Mines and hoping anyone who may have saw something will come forward.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said on Feb. 21 police received a call of shoplifting from a business in Rawdon Gold Mines.

“Two female suspects entered the store and took several bottles of liquor,” he said. “This call was followed shortly thereafter with a report of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 354 in Upper Rawdon.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

S/Sgt. Bushell said police arrived on the scene of the mvc to discover the vehicle involved was the same vehicle from the shoplifting.

“Two females remained with the vehicle; however, two other females were observed fleeing on foot prior to police arrival,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The matter still remains under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said police are looking to speak to anyone with information on the identities of the two females who left the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.