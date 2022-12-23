Police looking for white pickup truck involved in hit-and-run

ENFIELD: A hit-and-run in Enfield on Dec. 16 is under investigation by police.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were informed of the collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Hwy 2 and White Road in Enfield.

“The collision occurred despite the pedestrian wearing an orange reflective vest and a flashing harness,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the victim reported they were in the crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 2 and White Road in Enfield.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A white pickup truck travelling east on White Road ran the stop sign and struck the victim, sending him across the road.

“The truck did not stop and fled towards Elmsdale along Highway 2,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The victim sought medical attention as a precaution but was not seriously injured.

S/Sgt. Bushell said police are asking anyone with information on this matter to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).