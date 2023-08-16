Police obtain warrant for man wanted for Nine Mile River assault

NINE MILE RIVER: A 47-year-old North Preston man is being sought by East Hants RCMP in connection to an incident that occurred on Aug. 7 in Nine Mile River.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said police have obtained the warrant for the arrest of Burt “Dangulo” Thompson, 47.

Thompson is charged with Assault with Choking and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

During the incident, Thompson stole a red 2002 Volvo V70 bearing Nova Scotia license plate GHE544.

The stolen vehicle the man is said to be driving. (RCMP Photo)

Thompson is also wanted by Halifax District RCMP after an arrest warrant was issued for an incident in East River St. Marys in April 2023.

Police have made several attempts to locate Thompson, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who sees Burt “Dangulo” Thompson should refrain from approaching him and call police.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or, East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.



File #: 2023-1158521, 23-78834