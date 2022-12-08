Police respond to report of driver asleep at the wheel on Hwy 102

ELMSDALE: Police received a report an apparent driver sleeping behind the wheel as it travelled along Hwy 102 on Dec. 2.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said police were called to a dangerous driving situation along Hwy 102 northbound near Elmsdale.

“The caller reported observing a male asleep behind the wheel and travelling 90 km/h in a black Tesla SUV with tinted windows,’ said S/Sgt. Bushell.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said officers made an immediate patrol but did not locate the vehicle.

“Police checked with the caller, but they had also lost sight of it,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The driver was described as being in his 50’s with dark hair.

Colchester County RCMP were advised to be on the lookout as well, but the vehicle was not spotted.

ADVERTISEMENT: