Police searching for woman that shoplifted in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: On August 9, East Hants RCMP was advised of a shoplifter in Elmsdale. It was quite an “oar deal”.

The suspect, described as female, about five-foot-two in height with long hair, dark ball cap, jeans and glasses, made off with a set or oars, life jackets and hip waders.

She forgot one major item, a boat!

The water enthusiast was seen exiting the store through a rear emergency exit door and may be connected to a White Toyota Rav 4 which was seen in the parking lot at the time.

When she is caught you know what creek she will be up and without a paddle!!

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.