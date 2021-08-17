Police searching for woman that shoplifted in Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: On August 9, East Hants RCMP was advised of a shoplifter in Elmsdale. It was quite an “oar deal”.
The suspect, described as female, about five-foot-two in height with long hair, dark ball cap, jeans and glasses, made off with a set or oars, life jackets and hip waders.
She forgot one major item, a boat!
The water enthusiast was seen exiting the store through a rear emergency exit door and may be connected to a White Toyota Rav 4 which was seen in the parking lot at the time.
When she is caught you know what creek she will be up and without a paddle!!
Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.