Police seek info on man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

ByPat Healey

Jul 23, 2025 #Dartmouth, #Halifax, #Kirk Patrick Brown, #RCMP, #wanted man
(RCMP photo)

DARTMOUTH: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant. 

Kirk Patrick Brown, 54, is believed to be in the Halifax Regional Municipality, and is originally from East Preston.

He is wanted and facing two charges of Failing to Comply with a Release Order. 

Brown also has other charges before the court involving intimate partner violence. 

Brown is described as 6-foot-2, 185 pounds.  He has a shaved head and brown eyes. 

Police have made several attempts to locate Brown and are requesting assistance from the public. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kirk Patrick Brown is asked to call police at 902-420-5020. 

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app. 

File # 25-101662

By Pat Healey

