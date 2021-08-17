BEAVER BANK: Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle and person of interest from an incident that occurred yesterday, Aug. 16 in Beaver Bank.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said that at approximately 2 p.m., a youth was walking on Pinehaven Dr. toward the end of Sherri Lane and noticed a white van stopped at the stop sign.

The van remained stopped until the youth walked past and proceeded to slowly follow the youth who ran to an adult in their yard nearby.

“The van then followed a second youth who was walking toward the first youth,” said Cpl. Croteau. “The driver sped off when the second youth ran to where the first youth was located.”

The van is described as white, a newer model with no side windows and a temporary permit in the front windshield. It did not have a license plate.

The male driver is described as white, thin with short curly hair and approximately 25-30 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this van or person is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 21-99661