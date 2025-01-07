HRM: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Leland Jefferies-Leitch, 18, from Halifax, is wanted and facing charges of Publication or Distribution of Intimate Images Without Consent, Distribution of Child Pornography and Uttering Threats.

Jefferies-Leitch is described as 5-foot-9, 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate Jefferies-Leitch, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leland Jefferies-Leitch is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.



File #: 25-162